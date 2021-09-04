NEET PG admit card 2021 to be released on Monday: Direct link, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NEET PG admit card 2021 will be released on September 6.

NEET PG admit card 2021: National Board of Examinations, NBE has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Post-graduation (PG) admit card 2021 release date. The NEET admit card will be made available from September 6 onwards. Candidates who have registered to appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of NBE --- nbe.edu.in.

The NEET Exam 2021 is scheduled to be held on September 11. The NEET Exam 2021 was earlier scheduled to be conducted on April 18, which was postponed due to a rise in the second wave of Covid-19 cases across the country. Later the Board reopened the registration and edit window for aspirants in August 2021.

Candidates will be provided with a protective face shield, face mask and sanitiser sachets individually at test centres. NBEMS shall encourage to follow the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour at all times during the conduct of the test. The appearing candidates are also advised to refer to the NBEMS notice dated April 9, for detailed instructions regarding adherence to Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour at test centres.

NEET PG Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official website -- nbe.edu.in Login with the credentials including NEET PG application numbers and passwords Click on the designated admit card link and download the NEET PG admit cards 2021 Download the NEET PG admit card.

NEET PG 2021: Registration Window

The decision to reopen the registration window and edit window was taken after many NEET PG aspirants approached the National Board of Education (NBE) seeking help in re-opening of the NEET-PG registration website in order to accommodate the latest changes in the reservation system directed by the Central government.

