JEE Main 2021 session 4 answer key expected soon: Here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JEE Main 2021 session 4 official answer key will be released soon by NTA.

JEE Main session 4 answer key 2021: The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main session 4 official answer key is expected to be released soon by National Testing Agency (NTA). Once released, candidates will be able to check the JEE Main 2021 session 4 answer key from the official website of JEE— jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 4th session was conducted on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1 and 2.

NTA will release the JEE Main provisional answer key first. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the answers mentioned in the answer key. Objections raised by the candidates will be considered by the experts and the final answer key will be released thereafter.

JEE Main 2021 session 4 answer key: How to download

Visit the official website and click on the “Answer key” link. Enter the application number and password and click on submit. JEE Main answer key will be displayed on the screen. Download it and check the answer key.

JEE Main 2021 session 4: Analysis

Talking to India TV, a JEE aspirant said, "Maths remain difficult on day 4. Most questions were from the chapters of Calculus and Algebra. Physics has questions covering class 12 chapters of Electrostatics, Electromagnetism, Modern physics and Optics. Chemistry has combined questions from organic and inorganic chemistry." Read more here.

READ| JEE Main 2021 Session 4 to commence again from August 31; Covid-19 guidelines, last minute tips and tricks

ALSO READ| NTA JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Day 3 analysis 2021: Candidates find Maths difficult; check paper review

Latest Education News