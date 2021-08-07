NEET BSc Exam 2021: NTA releases important notice, check details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NTA has released a notice for NEET 2021 BSc Nursing course aspirants stating important details.

National Testing Agency, NTA has released a notice for NEET 2021 BSc Nursing course aspirants. In the released notice, the Agency has stated the details regarding minimum age, minimum educational qualification, and reservation policy for the course that are to be fulfilled. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in.

The last date to apply for NEET 2021 examination has been extended till August 10, 2021. The correction window will open on August 11. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination will be conducted on September 12, 2021.

NTA has directed that candidates, who are willing to take admission into BSc Nursing courses must be minimum of 17 years of age as of December 31 of the year in which admission is sought. Candidates can go to the official website to check their educational qualifications and the reservation policy.

NEET BSc 2021: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are minimum as prescribed by INC. However, the Candidates seeking admission into BSc (Nursing) courses in various Nursing Colleges/Institutes are advised to check the eligibility criteria from the respective Colleges/Institutes/Deemed Universities. The NTA has no role in laying down eligibility conditions, the same are being communicated as per INC. This is an interim measure, read the notice.

READ| JEE Main 2021 Result Declared: List of candidates who scored 100 percentile

ALSO READ| JEE Main 2021 final answer key released, result today

Latest Education News