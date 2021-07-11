NEET 2021 notification to release next week, exam may postpone

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE NEET 2021 was scheduled to be held on August 1.

NEET 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to postpone medical entrance exam National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will announce the fresh dates for medical entrance next week, and the detailed guidelines for conducting the exam, a senior official close to Education Ministry told IndiaTV.

According to the official, "Like JEE, the students will get a chance to apply fresh for the medical entrance. The exam can be postponed to September, the decision will be taken following a review meeting with the stake holders."

NTA director Vineet Joshi also informed that the official notification on NEET exam can be announced next week. Meanwhile, a viral circular on NEET exam was earlier being circulated on social media claiming the exam to be conducted on September 5. The NTA director termed the circular as fake, and avised candidates to follow only the official notification.

The NEET when conducted, will follow the Covid-19 protocol. According to the official, "Like other entrance exams conducted by NTA, NEET will also follow all mandatory precautions on Covid-19- social distancing, sanitisation, Covid appropriate behaviours. Students will not be allowed without face mask, hand sanitisers."

The NEET is held in English, ten other regional languages- Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu for adnissions to undergraduate courses- MBBS/ BDS in medical colleges in the country. Last year, the medical entrance was held on September 13.

