NEET 2020: 14.37 lakh students out of 15.97 who registered attempted exam

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank says 15.97 lakh registered candidates, 14.37 lakh students appeared in NEET examinations that was held on Sunday.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank a day after NEET 2020 was conducted shared the information that out of 15.97 lakh registered candidates, 14.37 lakh students appeared in NEET examinations. Some people were raising questions over the conduct of the examinations but we knew that students didn't want one year to go waste.

Though the three hour test began at 2 pm., the students were allowed into the centre from 11 am. At some centres, students had started arriving around 10 am. Barring a few incidents, the exam passed off smoothly. A girl student in Hanamkonda could not write the exam due to alleged negligence by the authorities.

Nikhat Fatima had reached a college as per the details of the centre on her admit card but she was shocked when the officials informed her that this was not her exam centre. The student, who had reached the town from Hyderabad to appear for the test, was seen crying. She, along with her family members, later lodged a complaint with the local police station, seeking action against the officials responsible.

At a few centres, the authorities did not follow the guidelines issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Though 12th class exam admit card was listed as the identification proof to be shown along with the NEET admit card, invigilators refused to accept them.

About 50,000 students appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission into medical courses held on Sunday at 112 centres in Telangana amid special arrangements in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. As many as 55,800 students from the state had registered for the NEET. Final figures of the number of candidates who wrote the exam are likely to be announced later.

