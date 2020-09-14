NEET 2020 Result Date: NEET Results to be announced soon

Image Source : FILE REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

NEET 2020 Result Date: The results of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, or NEET 2020, will be declared soon. The key entrance exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for lakhs of aspirants on September 13. Once declared, candidates will be able to check NEET Result at ntaneet.nic.in. About 90 percent candidates appeared in the medical entrance exam held at over 3,800 centres across the country on Sunday amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. As many as 15.97 lakh candidates had registered for NEET, which was earlier postponed twice in view of the pandemic.

NEET 2020 Result Date: JEE Main Result was declared within a period of four days. If one goes by this record, then NEET result could also be announced within one week.

How to check NEET Result:

Step 1: Visit ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: The "result" option will be activated once scores are released

Step 3: Enter details

Step 4: Download for future reference

