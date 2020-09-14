NEET aspirant from Bihar travels 700 kms, misses exam by 10 minutes after authorities deny entry

Image Source : PTI Students sanitize their hands outside an examination centre before appearing for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET)

A NEET aspirant from Bihar was not allowed to enter the exam centre in Kolkata as he was late by just 10 minutes. A resident of Darbhanga, Santosh Kumar Yadav travelled for more than 24 hours to cover a distance of 700 kms. He, however, was late to reach the examination centre. On the way, Santosh had to interchange two buses. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, NEET candidates were asked to report at the exam centre nearly 3 hours before the exam, for security and health checks.

Describing his experience, Santosh said he requested the authorities for entry to the exam room but they denied. The exam had begun at 2 pm, he said, adding he had reached the exam centre at 1:40 pm.

Speaking to a TV channel, Santosh said the last deadline for entry to the exam hall was 1:30 pm.

“I lost a year,” Santosh said.

Describing his ordeal, the student said, “I boarded a bus at Darbhanga at 8 am on Saturday to reach Muzaffarpur. From there I took a bus to Patna but there was a traffic jam on the route and I got delayed by almost six hours.”

“I took another bus from Patna at 9 pm. The bus dropped me near Sealdah station (in Kolkata) at 1.06 pm. A taxi brought me to the examination centre,” said Yadav.

