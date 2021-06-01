CBSE Class 12 exam cancelled: Mixed reactions from students, teachers

Image Source : PTI/ FILE CBSE Class 12 exam 2021 cancelled

CBSE Class 12 exam 2021: The centre on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE class 12 board examinations. The crucial decision was made after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a review meeting regarding the class 12 board exams.

According to an official government release, the prime minister directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

The government's decision brought a huge sigh of relief among students who are going through a dilemma over long to appear or not to appear in the class 12 exam. Speaking to IndiaTV, Deeksha Nair of Kendriya Vidyalaya school, South Delhi said that the decision made her happy as she was not mentally prepared to take exam in this pandemic situation. "It is not only me who is not willing to take the exam considering the health risk, most of my school mates earlier decided not to take the exam. The decision made everyone happy, including my parents."

Aaryan Prothi of The Indian School,however, was not happy with the government's decision, as he thinks, "It is true that the decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety of students but instead of cancellation, students should have been vaccinated. Thereafter they could have given the exams. This way all the preparation of the previous year would have paid off."

He also seems concerned of the evaluation process. Aaryan said, "Now marks would be given on previous results which won't be as good as boards marks."

Jyoti Arora, Principal Mount Abu Public School welcomed the government's decision underlining that the physical and mental health of students is topmost priority. "I am sure CBSE will soon come up with a well defined objective criteria in the interest of students all across India. No doubt, this has put up an end to endless discussions and speculations, and is a big relief to students. I am hopeful that Ministry of Education will try its best to bridge gap between school & higher education, which is highly essential as of now," the principal said.

DAV Public School, Pushpanjali Enclave principal Rashmi Raj Biswal said that it is an extremely sensible decision taken by the honorable Prime Minister Shri Narender Modi ji ,keeping in mind the anxiety and stress levels that were mounting among the stakeholders. "The next step is to wait for the CBSE' s alternate formula for assessment ,its implementation and acceptance by all unanimously. Doubts for the same exist as the internal assessments of all schools in the past year has been varied as it was done during a pandemic ,was online and not wholly honest," the principal said.

The principal of Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Sector-8, Rohini, Awadhesh Jha wants the evaluation criteria to follow the 10th model. "We can easily assess them following the 10th model, evaluating on the basis of their internal assessment, practicals and preboards etc."

However, for Anju Mehrotra, Principal, Kalka Public School, Alaknanda, the decision to cancel class 12 exam is very unfortunate. This has put everything in a very uncertain position. Anxiety and uncertainty still prevail. Result will not be authentic and will affect the lives and career of lakhs of students," the principal said.

The CBSE had earlier proposed of conducting the exams between July 15 to August 26 and the result to be declared in September.

