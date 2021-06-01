CBSE Class 12 board exams cancelled; health and safety of students is of utmost importance, says PM Modi

Image Source : PMO CBSE Class 12 board exams cancelled, PM Modi announces

In a major decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced cancellation of Class 12 board examinations. The crucial decision was made after the prime minister chaired a review meeting regarding the Class 12 Board exams of CBSE. Officials gave a detailed presentation on the wide and extensive consultation held so far and views received from all stakeholders, including State governments.

According to an official government release, the prime minister directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

"In view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it was decided that Class XII Board Exams would not be held this year. It was also decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner," the release read.

It was also decided that like last year, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.

'DECISION IN INTEREST OF STUDENTS'

The prime minister said that the decision on Class 12 CBSE Exams has been taken in the interest of students. He stated that COVID-19 has affected the academic calendar and the issue of Board Exams has been causing immense anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which must be put to an end.

"Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth," the prime minister said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister stressed that the health and safety of our students is of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on this aspect. He said that in today’s time, such exams cannot be the reason to put our youth at risk.

'BIG RELIEF'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had been opposing conduction of Class 12 board exams, said cancellation comes as a "big relief".

"I am glad 12th exams have been cancelled. All of us were very worried abt the health of our children. A big relief," he said in a tweet.

