CISCE cancels Class 12 board exams amidst COVID-19 pandemic

The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced cancellation of Class 12 board exams in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country, Board Secretary Gerry Arathoon said on Tuesday. The crucial decision comes just an hour after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced cancellation of CBSE Class 12 board examinations.

"The exams have been cancelled. The alternative assessment criteria will be announced soon," Arathoon told news agency PTI.

The prime minister, in a high-level meeting today, decided that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. He asserted that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and that the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

The CICSE had last week asked its affiliated schools to submit data, including average of marks obtained by Class 12 students in Class 11 and during this session.

The board had postponed Class 12 exams which were scheduled from May 4 in light of the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

