A big relief: Kejriwal on CBSE Class 12 exams being cancelled

A big relief said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the Centre on Tuesday announced that CBSE Class 12 board exams have been cancelled for year 2021. The decision was taken after a crucial meeting that was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I am glad 12th exams have been cancelled. All of us were very worried abt the health of our children. A big relief," said Arvind Kejriwal.

"Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth," PM Modi tweeted after chairing the meeting.

In the meeting it was decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class XII students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

Anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end, and students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation, a government statement quoted the prime minister as saying.

Modi further asserted that all stakeholders need to show sensitivity for the students as well as their parents and teachers.

Decision after extensive consultation

In the review meeting, officials gave a detailed presentation on the wide and extensive consultation held so far and views received from all stakeholders, including by the state governments.

"In view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID-19 and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it was decided that Class XII Board Exams would not be held this year," the statement said.

Anxiety must be put to end

Modi said at the meeting that COVID-19 has affected the academic calendar and the issue of board examinations has been causing immense anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which must be put to an end.

He said the COVID-19 situation is dynamic across the country, and that the number of cases is coming down with some states managing the situation through effective micro-containment, while some states have still opted for a lockdown.

Students, parents and teachers are naturally worried about the health of the students in such a situation, he noted, asserting that students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation.

