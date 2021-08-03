Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 declared LIVE UPDATES: Record 99.63% pass percentage; websites, direct link

Follow us on Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result 2021 today

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 LIVE UPDATES: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the result of the HSC, class 12 exam via a media briefing on Tuesday (August 3). The HSC result will be declared at 4 pm, the candidates can check the results on the websites- msbshse.co.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, mahresult.nic.in.

A total of 14 lakh students had enrolled for the class 12 exam this year. As the HSC exam was cancelled due to Covid-19 second wave, the students will be evaluated on the basis of an internal assessment scheme.

Once released, the students can follow these steps to get HSC results. Candidates need to visit the official website- mahahsscboard.in. Click on the link ‘MSBSHSE HSC Result 2021’. Enter your credentials and submit details. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download the HSC result, take a printout for further reference.

