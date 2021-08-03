Tuesday, August 03, 2021
     
Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 declared LIVE UPDATES: Record 99.63% pass percentage; websites, direct link

The HSC, class 12 result is declared via media briefing. The link for candidates to check the results will be activated on the websites - mahresult.nic.in, msbshse.co.in

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 03, 2021 16:22 IST
Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result 2021

Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result 2021 today 

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 LIVE UPDATES: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the result of the HSC, class 12 exam via a media briefing on Tuesday (August 3). The HSC result will be declared at 4 pm, the candidates can check the results on the websites- msbshse.co.inhscresult.mkcl.org, mahresult.nic.in

A total of 14 lakh students had enrolled for the class 12 exam this year. As the HSC exam was cancelled due to Covid-19 second wave, the students will be evaluated on the basis of an internal assessment scheme.  

Once released, the students can follow these steps to get HSC results. Candidates need to visit the official website- mahahsscboard.in. Click on the link ‘MSBSHSE HSC Result 2021’. Enter your credentials and submit details. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download the HSC result, take a printout for further reference. 

 

Live updates :Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Class 12 result at 4 pm; websites, direct link

  • Aug 03, 2021 4:22 PM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to check HSC result 2021

    1. Visit the official website of MSBSHSE – mahahsscboard.in
    2. Click on the link ‘MSBSHSE HSC Result 2021’

    India Tv - HSC result 2021

    Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE

    HSC result available now online  

    1. Enter your credentials and submit details. Your result will be displayed on the screen
    2. Download the HSC result, take a printout for further reference. 
  • Aug 03, 2021 4:17 PM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Maharashtra HSC result now available online

    The Maharashtra Board HSC, class 12 exam result is now available online. The candidates can check the class 12 result through the websites- msbshse.co.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, mahresult.nic.in. 

    India Tv - Maharashtra HSC result 2021

    Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE

    HSC result is now available at the website- mahresult.nic.in 

  • Aug 03, 2021 4:07 PM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Commerce top among streams

    Commerce stream has recorded the highest pass percentage of 99.91 per cent, while the pass percentage of arts stream was 99.83 per cent, and 99.45 per cent students have cleared the exam in science stream.  

  • Aug 03, 2021 3:37 PM (IST) Posted by Kajari Goswami

  • Aug 03, 2021 3:21 PM (IST) Posted by Kajari Goswami

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Subject wise pass percentage

    99.45 per cent in Science
    99.83 per cent in Arts 
    99.91 per cent in Commerce
    98.80 per cent in Vocational education 

  • Aug 03, 2021 3:12 PM (IST) Posted by Kajari Goswami

    46 students jointly top Maharashtra HSC Result 2021

    A total of 46 students have got 100 per cent marks and have jointly passed the exam. 12 students have been promoted and have passed the exam just on the edge by getting the minimum 35 per cent marks.

  • Aug 03, 2021 3:08 PM (IST) Posted by Kajari Goswami

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Region Wise Pass Percentage

    • Pune 99.75
    • Nagpur 99.62
    • Aurangabad 99.34
    • Mumbai 99.79
    • Kolhapur 99.67
    • Amravati 99.37
    • Nashik 99.61
    • Latur 99.65
    • Konkan 99.63
  • Aug 03, 2021 3:05 PM (IST) Posted by Kajari Goswami

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 declared: Pass percentage at 99.63%

    The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the class 12 results via a media briefing. 99.63 per cent of students have passed the exam. This is the highest ever pass percentage by the Maharashtra Board. The online link to check the exam result by candidates will be activated at 4 pm. 

     

  • Aug 03, 2021 2:59 PM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Maharashtra HSC Class 12 result today

    The result of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) HSC, class 12 exam will be announced today (August 3). The HSC result will be announced at 4 pm, candidates can check the results on the websites- msbshse.co.in, mahresult.nic.in. 

