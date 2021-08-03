Maharashtra HSC Class 12 result 2021 today: Websites, direct link, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The result of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) HSC, class 12 exam will be announced today.

Maharashtra HSC Class 12 result 2021: The result of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) HSC, class 12 exam will be announced today (August 3). According to the board, the HSC result will be announced at 4 pm, the candidates can check the results on the websites- msbshse.co.in, hscresult.11thadmission.org.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, mahresult.nic.in.

A total of 14 lakh students had enrolled to appear for the class 12 exam this year which was cancelled due to Covid-19 second wave. The HSC, class 12 result will be announced on the basis of an internal assessment scheme.

The board has followed a 40:30:30 formula to mark the students. While 40 per cent weightage has been given to the marks scored by candidates in Class 12 internals, 30 per cent weightage to class 11 final score and the remaning 30 per cent weightage to the average of the best of three theory papers of Class 10.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: When and where to check

The HSC, class 12 result will be announced at 4 pm. The students can check the class 12 result on the websites- msbshse.co.in, hscresult.11thadmission.org.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and mahresult.nic.in.

Visit the official website of MSBSHSE – mahahsscboard.in

Click on the link ‘MSBSHSE HSC Result 2021’

Enter your credentials and submit details. Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download the HSC result, take a print out for further reference.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Direct link

The HSC, class 12 result will be announced at 4 pm. Here's the direct link to get class 12 result.

The result of SSC, class 10 exam was earlier released on July 16, and a total of 99.95 per cent students cleared the SSC exam successfully. A total of 957 students have secured perfect 100 per cent marks.

Latest Education News