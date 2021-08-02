DU Admission 2021: Registration link activated, direct link, important documents, how to apply here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI DU admission 2021 registration link has been activated.

Delhi University has started the admission process for its undergraduate programmes on August 2. The DU official link was made live at 8 pm. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at du.ac.in, uod.admissions.ac.in. Du is looking to give admission to 70,000 at a various courses offered by the varsity.

DU Admissions 2021: Cut off list details

The University of Delhi will be released in September. The cut-off lists are based on the number of applicants received, their relative marks among others. Candidates will be given seats on the basis of their merit. If any seats are left vacant after one list, they will be filled in the second list. Students can also change the college or course from one list to another. Last year, nine cut-offs will be released.

DU Admissions 2021: How to Apply

Visit the official website-- ugadmissions.uod.ac.in

Click on New Regsitration

Log-in Using Credentials, create a user id and password

Login and fill form

Upload documents

Fill Application form

Pay fee & submit

DU Admissions 2021: Important documents

Scanned copy of a passport size photograph

Scanned copy of the signature of the applicant

Character certificate from the institution last attended

Self-attested scanned copies of class 10 pass certificate/mark sheet containing the date of birth

Class 12 provisional/original certificate

Self-attested copy of the class 12 mark sheet

Transfer certificate and migration certificate from school/college last attended

SC/ST/PwD/CW/KM Certificate, if applicable

OBC certificate, if applicable

EWS Certificate, if applicable

Self-attested copies of sports and/or ECA certificates, if applicable

Students who did not appear in compulsory English are required to submit a certificate that they have passed English as a second language up to class 10

Scanned copy of online registration form of university with university centralised registration number

