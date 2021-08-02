DU Admission 2021: Registration link activated, direct link, important documents, how to apply here

Delhi University has started the admission process for its undergraduate programmes on August 2. The DU official link was made live at 8 pm. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at du.ac.in, uod.admissions.ac.in. Du is looking to give admission to 70,000 at a various courses offered by the varsity.
DU Admissions 2021: Cut off list details
The University of Delhi will be released in September. The cut-off lists are based on the number of applicants received, their relative marks among others. Candidates will be given seats on the basis of their merit. If any seats are left vacant after one list, they will be filled in the second list. Students can also change the college or course from one list to another. Last year, nine cut-offs will be released.
DU Admissions 2021: How to Apply
- Visit the official website--ugadmissions.uod.ac.in
- Click on New Regsitration
- Log-in Using Credentials, create a user id and password
- Login and fill form
- Upload documents
- Fill Application form
- Pay fee & submit
DU Admissions 2021: Important documents
- Scanned copy of a passport size photograph
- Scanned copy of the signature of the applicant
- Character certificate from the institution last attended
- Self-attested scanned copies of class 10 pass certificate/mark sheet containing the date of birth
- Class 12 provisional/original certificate
- Self-attested copy of the class 12 mark sheet
- Transfer certificate and migration certificate from school/college last attended
- SC/ST/PwD/CW/KM Certificate, if applicable
- OBC certificate, if applicable
- EWS Certificate, if applicable
- Self-attested copies of sports and/or ECA certificates, if applicable
- Students who did not appear in compulsory English are required to submit a certificate that they have passed English as a second language up to class 10
- Scanned copy of online registration form of university with university centralised registration number
READ| Jamia Hamdard UG/ PG admissions 2021: Application process deadline extended, check details
ALSO READ| Jamia Hamdard University commences admission process for ODL programmes