Jamia Hamdard University commences admission process for ODL programmes

Jamia Hamdard admission 2021: The Jamia Hamdard University has commenced the application process for various courses offered in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode. Admission to the distance education programmes will be delivered through Integrated ODL - online mode of Jamia Hamdard for the session for various graduate, PG Diploma, Diploma and certificate programmes. There is no age bar for seeking admissions in the integrated ODL - online programmes, according to the varsity.

The application process will be closed on July 31. The interested candidates can apply through the official website- jamiahamdard.edu.

The varsity offered the following courses in integrated ODL mode- BBA, BCA, BCOM (Honors), Post Graduate Diploma in Bio Informatics (PGDB); Post Graduate Diploma in Chemo - Informatics (PGDC); Post Graduate Diploma in Dietetics and Therapeutics Nutrition (PGDDTN); Post Graduate Diploma in Drug Regulatory Affairs (PGDDRA); Post Graduate Diploma in Environmental Monitoring and Impact Assessment (PGDEMIA); Post Graduate Diploma in Intellectual Property (PGDIPR); Post Graduate Diploma in Human Rights (PGDHR); Post Graduate Diploma in Medical Record Techniques (PGDMRT); Diploma in Persian Language (DPL); Diploma in Professional Arabic (DPA); Certificate in Modern Persian Language (CPL).

According to VC Prof. M Afshar Alam, "The pandemic reminded us of the need to popularize ODL in the country which can be of much help to the students. As offline classes are not compulsory in ODL, it will emerge as a safe and suitable mode of education. The traditional ODL is to be transformed substantially to meet the present-day demand."

The prospectus and the application forms can be downloaded from the official website - jamiahamdard.edu.

