Jamia Hamdard admissions 2021 open for UG, PG courses; apply now

Follow us on Image Source : PRO JAMIA HAMDARD The online admission process at Jamia Hamdard will be closed on July 25

Jamia Hamdard admissions 2021: The Jamia Hamdard University has started the admission process for both under graduate (UG), post graduate (PG) courses for the academic session 2021-22. Interested students can apply online through the website- jamiahamdard.edu, and through the admission portal- jamiahamdard.nopaperforms.com. As per the schedule, the online admission process is scheduled to be closed on July 25.

The varsity offers diploma, graduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes in pharmacy, unani medicine, nursing, science, rehabilitation sciences, paramedical sciences, computer science, management (business, hotel, pharmaceutical and health), medicine, interdisciplinary sciences, law, social sciences, media and mass communication.

Vice-Chancellor Prof M.A. Jafri said that the admission process will be conducted without compromising on merit. "We have devised "appropriate procedures" which are "fair and transparent" and we will surely adjust our academic calendar to take care of the lost time without compromising the academic rigour," the VC said, as quoted in the varsity release.

"We support the government's decision and for us at Jamia Hamdard the safety of students is of utmost importance. We look forward to a new academic session and welcome students at Jamia Hamdard where we strive to cater the needs of those who aspire to be the leaders," he added.

Candidates can apply for maximum 8 programmes through single online application form. They are advised to check the eligibility criteria and selection procedure given on the website as well in the prospectus 2021-22 before registering for the admission process.

The prospectus, important dates related to counselling and admissions, fee structure are available on the official website- jamiahamdard.edu.

READ MORE | JU secures 3rd position among state universities in Times higher education ranking

ALSO READ | NIT Rourkela ranks 26th in overall category among Indian universities

Latest Education News