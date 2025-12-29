BMC elections 2026: BJP releases first list of 66 candidates | Check here

Advertisement
BMC elections 2026: The saffron party, which leads the Mahayuti, is buoyed by its success in the recent municipal council and nagar panchayat elections in the state and is looking to repeat its performance in the municipal corporation polls.

Photo used for representative purpose.
Photo used for representative purpose. Image Source : PTI
Mumbai:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its first list of 66 candidates for elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), scheduled to be held in January next year. The saffron party, which leads the Mahayuti, is buoyed by its success in the recent municipal council and nagar panchayat elections in the state and is looking to repeat its performance in the municipal corporation polls. 

The BJP is contesting the BMC elections in alliance with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. Although the two parties are yet to announce the seat-sharing pact, sources had earlier told India TV that the BJP will contest on 140 seats of the 227 seats in the BMC. On the other hand, the Shinde Sena will contest on 87 seats.

Here's BJP's first list of 66 candidates:

  1. Ward No. 2 – Tejasvi Ghosalkar
  2. Ward No. 7 – Ganesh Khankar
  3. Ward No. 10 – Jitendra Patel
  4. Ward No. 13 – Rani Trivedi
  5. Ward No. 14 – Seema Shinde
  6. Ward No. 15 – Jigna Shah
  7. Ward No. 16 – Shweta Korgaonkar
  8. Ward No. 17 – Shilpa Sangore
  9. Ward No. 19 – Dakshata Kavathankar
  10. Ward No. 20 – Bala Tawde
  11. Ward No. 23 – Shivkumar Jha
  12. Ward No. 24 – Swati Jaiswal
  13. Ward No. 31 – Manisha Yadav
  14. Ward No. 36 – Siddharth Sharma
  15. Ward No. 37 – Pratibha Shinde
  16. Ward No. 43 – Vinod Mishra
  17. Ward No. 46 – Yogita Koli
  18. Ward No. 47 – Tejinder Singh Tiwana
  19. Ward No. 52 – Preeti Satam
  20. Ward No. 57 – Shrikala Pille
  21. Ward No. 58 – Sandeep Patel
  22. Ward No. 59 – Yogita Dabhadkar
  23. Ward No. 60 – Sayali Kulkarni
  24. Ward No. 63 – Rupesh Savarkar
  25. Ward No. 68 – Rohan Rathod
  26. Ward No. 69 – Sudha Singh
  27. Ward No. 70 – Anish Makwani
  28. Ward No. 72 – Mamta Yadav
  29. Ward No. 74 – Ujjwala Modak
  30. Ward No. 76 – Prakash Musale
  31. Ward No. 84 – Anjali Samant
  32. Ward No. 85 – Milind Shinde
  33. Ward No. 87 – Mahesh Parkar
  34. Ward No. 97 – Hetal Gala
  35. Ward No. 99 – Jitendra Raut
  36. Ward No. 100 – Swapna Mhatre
  37. Ward No. 103 – Hetal Gala Marvekar
  38. Ward No. 104 – Prakash Gangadhare
  39. Ward No. 105 – Anita Vaity
  40. Ward No. 106 – Prabhakar Shinde
  41. Ward No. 107 – Neel Somaiya
  42. Ward No. 108 – Deepika Ghag
  43. Ward No. 111 – Sarika Pawar
  44. Ward No. 116 – Jagruti Patil
  45. Ward No. 122 – Chandan Sharma
  46. Ward No. 126 – Archana Bhalerao
  47. Ward No. 127 – Alka Bhagat
  48. Ward No. 129 – Ashwini Mate
  49. Ward No. 135 – Navnath Ban
  50. Ward No. 144 – Bablu Panchal
  51. Ward No. 152 – Asha Marathe
  52. Ward No. 154 – Mahadev Shigvan
  53. Ward No. 172 – Rajshri Shirodkar
  54. Ward No. 174 – Sakshi Kanojia
  55. Ward No. 185 – Ravi Raja
  56. Ward No. 190 – Sheetal Gambhir Desai
  57. Ward No. 195 – Rajesh Kangane (Worli constituency)
  58. Ward No. 196 – Sonali Sawant
  59. Ward No. 207 – Rohidas Lokhande
  60. Ward No. 214 – Ajay Patil
  61. Ward No. 215 – Santosh Dhole
  62. Ward No. 218 – Snehal Tendulkar
  63. Ward No. 219 – Sunny Sanap
  64. Ward No. 221 – Akash Purohit
  65. Ward No. 226 – Makarand Narvekar
  66. Ward No. 227 – Harshita Narvekar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has constantly backed the Shiv Sena and had even directed BJP leaders not to attack Shinde's party. "The BJP and Shiv Sena are united. Everything is going on smoothly. We do not need to formally announce an alliance," he said last week.

He also said that the Mahayuti will win the upcoming BMC elections, paying tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. "There is a resolve to form a Mahayuti government in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation and make the slogan 'Darkness will fade, the sun will rise, and the lotus will bloom' a reality. This election is being fought with the aim of establishing transparent and honest governance in the civic body," he had said.

Polls to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, will take place on January 15, while results will be declared the next day.

