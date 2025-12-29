BMC elections 2026: BJP releases first list of 66 candidates | Check here BMC elections 2026: The saffron party, which leads the Mahayuti, is buoyed by its success in the recent municipal council and nagar panchayat elections in the state and is looking to repeat its performance in the municipal corporation polls.

Mumbai:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its first list of 66 candidates for elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), scheduled to be held in January next year. The saffron party, which leads the Mahayuti, is buoyed by its success in the recent municipal council and nagar panchayat elections in the state and is looking to repeat its performance in the municipal corporation polls.

The BJP is contesting the BMC elections in alliance with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. Although the two parties are yet to announce the seat-sharing pact, sources had earlier told India TV that the BJP will contest on 140 seats of the 227 seats in the BMC. On the other hand, the Shinde Sena will contest on 87 seats.

Here's BJP's first list of 66 candidates:

Ward No. 2 – Tejasvi Ghosalkar Ward No. 7 – Ganesh Khankar Ward No. 10 – Jitendra Patel Ward No. 13 – Rani Trivedi Ward No. 14 – Seema Shinde Ward No. 15 – Jigna Shah Ward No. 16 – Shweta Korgaonkar Ward No. 17 – Shilpa Sangore Ward No. 19 – Dakshata Kavathankar Ward No. 20 – Bala Tawde Ward No. 23 – Shivkumar Jha Ward No. 24 – Swati Jaiswal Ward No. 31 – Manisha Yadav Ward No. 36 – Siddharth Sharma Ward No. 37 – Pratibha Shinde Ward No. 43 – Vinod Mishra Ward No. 46 – Yogita Koli Ward No. 47 – Tejinder Singh Tiwana Ward No. 52 – Preeti Satam Ward No. 57 – Shrikala Pille Ward No. 58 – Sandeep Patel Ward No. 59 – Yogita Dabhadkar Ward No. 60 – Sayali Kulkarni Ward No. 63 – Rupesh Savarkar Ward No. 68 – Rohan Rathod Ward No. 69 – Sudha Singh Ward No. 70 – Anish Makwani Ward No. 72 – Mamta Yadav Ward No. 74 – Ujjwala Modak Ward No. 76 – Prakash Musale Ward No. 84 – Anjali Samant Ward No. 85 – Milind Shinde Ward No. 87 – Mahesh Parkar Ward No. 97 – Hetal Gala Ward No. 99 – Jitendra Raut Ward No. 100 – Swapna Mhatre Ward No. 103 – Hetal Gala Marvekar Ward No. 104 – Prakash Gangadhare Ward No. 105 – Anita Vaity Ward No. 106 – Prabhakar Shinde Ward No. 107 – Neel Somaiya Ward No. 108 – Deepika Ghag Ward No. 111 – Sarika Pawar Ward No. 116 – Jagruti Patil Ward No. 122 – Chandan Sharma Ward No. 126 – Archana Bhalerao Ward No. 127 – Alka Bhagat Ward No. 129 – Ashwini Mate Ward No. 135 – Navnath Ban Ward No. 144 – Bablu Panchal Ward No. 152 – Asha Marathe Ward No. 154 – Mahadev Shigvan Ward No. 172 – Rajshri Shirodkar Ward No. 174 – Sakshi Kanojia Ward No. 185 – Ravi Raja Ward No. 190 – Sheetal Gambhir Desai Ward No. 195 – Rajesh Kangane (Worli constituency) Ward No. 196 – Sonali Sawant Ward No. 207 – Rohidas Lokhande Ward No. 214 – Ajay Patil Ward No. 215 – Santosh Dhole Ward No. 218 – Snehal Tendulkar Ward No. 219 – Sunny Sanap Ward No. 221 – Akash Purohit Ward No. 226 – Makarand Narvekar Ward No. 227 – Harshita Narvekar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has constantly backed the Shiv Sena and had even directed BJP leaders not to attack Shinde's party. "The BJP and Shiv Sena are united. Everything is going on smoothly. We do not need to formally announce an alliance," he said last week.

He also said that the Mahayuti will win the upcoming BMC elections, paying tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. "There is a resolve to form a Mahayuti government in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation and make the slogan 'Darkness will fade, the sun will rise, and the lotus will bloom' a reality. This election is being fought with the aim of establishing transparent and honest governance in the civic body," he had said.

Polls to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, will take place on January 15, while results will be declared the next day.