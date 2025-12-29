Sonam Yeshey of Bhutan creates world record, becomes first ever player to pick 8 wickets in a T20I game Bhutan bowler Sonam Yeshey returned with magical figures of 8/7 in four overs against Myanmar in the third T20I. He became the first bowler to do so in a T20 game, men or women, international or otherwise, even as seven wickets have been picked by four players in Men's T20 cricket.

Bhutan's left-arm spinner Sonam Yeshey created a world record in the third T20I against Myanmar as he became the first bowler ever in T20 cricket to pick up an eight-wicket haul. The 22-year-old returned with the magical figures of 8/7 in his four-over spell in the game that was played on Friday (December 26). Overall, he has accounted for 12 wickets in four matches with the fifth and final T20I scheduled to take place on Monday (December 29).

Only two bowlers had picked seven wickets in a men's T20I before - Syazul Idrus (7/8 for Malaysia vs China in 2023) and Ali Dawood (7/19 for Bahrain vs Bhutan in 2025). Moreover, even in T20 cricket, Colin Ackermann and Taskin Ahmed picked up a seven-wicket haul in 2019 and 2025, respectively.

As far as women's cricket is concerned, only four bowlers - Rohmalia (7/0 for Indonesia vs Mongolia in 2024), Frederique Overdijk (7/3 for the Netherlands vs France), Alison Stocks (7/3 for Argentina vs Peru) and Samanthi Dunukedeniya (7/15) for Cyprus vs Czech Republic) - have picked seven wickets in a T20I so far.

Bhutan register 82-run win in 3rd T20I

As far as the match is concerned, Bhutan posted a total of 127 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their 20 overs, with Namgang Chejay scoring an unbeaten 50 off just 45 balls. In response, Sonam Yeshey wreaked havoc to skittle Myanmar for just 45 runs in 9.2 overs despite their openers adding 21 runs in just 2.1 overs.

Bhutan are also leading the five-match series by a 4-0 margin at the moment and will be looking to cleansweep the visitors with a win on Monday.