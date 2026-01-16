X down again: Second outage in days affects thousands of users

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, is down once again. This marks the second outage of the platform in the last few days, causing inconvenience to thousands of users. According to Downdetector, a website that tracks real-time service disruptions, the outage began at 8:26 pm. As of now, around 5,000 users have reported issues with the platform.
Users affected across app and website
Downdetector data shows that users are experiencing problems across multiple services.
- 50 per cent of users are facing issues with the X mobile app
- 39 per cent are reporting problems with the website
- 11 per cent are encountering issues with the feed