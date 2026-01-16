X down again: Second outage in days affects thousands of users X, formerly known as Twitter, faced another outage on Thursday evening, marking its second disruption in recent days. Downdetector shows thousands of users affected across the app and website.

New Delhi:

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, is down once again. This marks the second outage of the platform in the last few days, causing inconvenience to thousands of users. According to Downdetector, a website that tracks real-time service disruptions, the outage began at 8:26 pm. As of now, around 5,000 users have reported issues with the platform.

Users affected across app and website

Downdetector data shows that users are experiencing problems across multiple services.

50 per cent of users are facing issues with the X mobile app

39 per cent are reporting problems with the website

11 per cent are encountering issues with the feed

Repeated disruptions raise concerns

This latest outage comes just days after a previous disruption, raising concerns among users about the platform’s stability. X has not yet issued an official statement regarding the cause of the outage or when services will be fully restored. X last faced a short outage on January 13, when users experienced problems accessing the mobile app, website, and server connections. However, the outage was resolved within 15 minutes.