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FRA vs ENG FIFA World Cup LIVE: Declan Rice scores under three minutes, England lead 1-0 against France

Written By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Updated:

France and England will battle for the FIFA World Cup 2026 bronze medal, with contrasting team selections for the third-place playoff. England have rested key players, while France retain Kylian Mbappe, who is chasing the Golden Boot lead. Check live updates.

Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane
Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane Image Source : AFP
Miami:

France face England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place playoff, with both teams looking to end their campaigns with a victory after falling short of the final. The match also features contrasting team selections, with England making several changes to their starting XI while France retain some of their key attacking players.

England have been given a rest day to several of their key players, including Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, John Stones and Jordan Pickford for the bronze-medal encounter. Declan Rice, however, keeps his place and leads the side as captain.

France have taken a different approach, keeping captain Kylian Mbappe in the starting XI as they aim to finish the tournament on a high. Mbappe’s involvement adds an extra dimension to the contest, with the forward continuing to play a central role in France’s attacking plans. He will also have the opportunity to go ahead of Lionel Messi in the golden boot race, as they are tied with eight goals each.

Meanwhile, the changes mean England’s squad depth will be tested against a French side that has maintained more continuity. The Three Lions will rely on the experience of players retained in the team, while their replacements will look to take advantage of the opportunity provided by a major international fixture.

For France, the match represents a chance to secure another World Cup podium finish. England, meanwhile, will aim to respond after their semifinal loss and ensure their tournament ends with a positive result.

 

Live updates :FRA vs ENG FIFA World Cup LIVE: France vs England score, tactical analysis, commentary, highlight, reaction

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  • 2:37 AM (IST)Jul 19, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    France block!

    What a scintillating start from England. They are schooling France at the moment. Marcus Rashford had a terrific chance to make it 2-0, but Malo Gusto managed to block his shot from inside the box. The ball went for a corner. Declan Rice took it, but it was too long. 

  • 2:34 AM (IST)Jul 19, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    ENGLAND SCORE!

    A perfect start from England. Declan Rice has scored in under three minutes. Finally, a Premier League player has scored for England. He collected a sloppy pass from Desire Doue in the midfield and carried it close to the box, from where the Arsenal midfielder took a shot and breached Maignan. What a start for England

  • 2:31 AM (IST)Jul 19, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    The match begins!

    France kicked off the match in Miami. They are in their typical blue kit, attacking from left to right on the screen, while England in their white jersey and shots are attacking in the opposite direction. It was typical of France kickoff with a shot out for the throw. 

  • 2:27 AM (IST)Jul 19, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Last game for Didier Deschamps

    Tonight's match marks the end of one of international football's most successful managerial eras, as Didier Deschamps takes charge of France for the final time after 14 remarkable years in charge. Appointed in 2012, Deschamps transformed Les Bleus into one of the game's most consistent forces. Under his leadership, France won the 2018 FIFA World Cup, reached a second straight World Cup final in 2022, lifted the UEFA Nations League in 2021, finished runners-up at Euro 2016, reached the Euro 2024 semifinals, and made another World Cup semifinal this year.

  • 2:26 AM (IST)Jul 19, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    France's FIFA World Cup 2026 so far:

    France 3-1 Senegal (group stage)

    France 3-0 Iraq (group stage)

    Norway 1-4 France (group stage)

    France 3-0 Sweden (round of 32)

    Paraguay 0-1 France (round of 16)

    France 2-0 Morocco (quarterfinals)

    France 0-2 Spain (semifinals)

  • 2:25 AM (IST)Jul 19, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    England in FIFA World Cup 2026 so far:

    England 4-2 Croatia (group stage)

    England 0-0 Ghana (group stage)

    Panama 0-2 England (group stage)

    England 2-1 Democratic Republic of the Congo (round of 32)

    Mexico 2-3 England (round of 16)

    Norway 1-2 England (quarterfinals)

    England 1-2 Argentina (semifinals)

  • 2:24 AM (IST)Jul 19, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Time for the national anthems!

    The national anthem is being played now. France, being the home team for the night, sing first, followed by England. 

  • 2:24 AM (IST)Jul 19, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    France vs England - Head to head!

    This will be the fourth World Cup meeting between France and England. England won the first two encounters, 2-0 in 1966 and 3-1 in 1982, before France claimed a 2-1 victory in the 2022 quarterfinals. Overall, England have won just one of their last nine matches against France (D2 L6), with that lone success coming in a 2-0 friendly win in November 2015.

  • 2:22 AM (IST)Jul 19, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Players walk out!

    Both England and France players walk out of the tunnel before the kickoff. Shakira's Dei Dei plays in the background. The players look determined, despite not being able to play the final. The crowd is electric as they want the team to finsih well in FIFA World Cup 2026. 

  • 2:06 AM (IST)Jul 19, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    England playing XI:

    Dean Henderson, Jarell Quansah, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Djed Spence, Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze Bukayo Saka, Morgan Rogers, Marcus Rashford, Ivan Toney

  • 2:05 AM (IST)Jul 19, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    France Playing XI:

    Mike Maignan; Theo Hernandez, Maxence Lacroix, Ibrahima Konate, Malo Gusto; Adrien Rabiot, Warren Zaire-Emery, Desire Doue; Rayan Cherki, Michael Olise, Kylian Mbappe

  • 2:01 AM (IST)Jul 19, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    The penultimate night!

    France take on England on the penultimate day of the FIFA World Cup 2026. However, it's not just a regular game as the stakes are high. The winner of the match will go home with the Bronze medal, while the losing team will end the campaign in a really difficult manner. Hence, they are expected to throw everything in tonight. 

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