FRA vs ENG FIFA World Cup LIVE: Declan Rice scores under three minutes, England lead 1-0 against France

Miami:

France face England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place playoff, with both teams looking to end their campaigns with a victory after falling short of the final. The match also features contrasting team selections, with England making several changes to their starting XI while France retain some of their key attacking players.

England have been given a rest day to several of their key players, including Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, John Stones and Jordan Pickford for the bronze-medal encounter. Declan Rice, however, keeps his place and leads the side as captain.

France have taken a different approach, keeping captain Kylian Mbappe in the starting XI as they aim to finish the tournament on a high. Mbappe’s involvement adds an extra dimension to the contest, with the forward continuing to play a central role in France’s attacking plans. He will also have the opportunity to go ahead of Lionel Messi in the golden boot race, as they are tied with eight goals each.

Meanwhile, the changes mean England’s squad depth will be tested against a French side that has maintained more continuity. The Three Lions will rely on the experience of players retained in the team, while their replacements will look to take advantage of the opportunity provided by a major international fixture.

For France, the match represents a chance to secure another World Cup podium finish. England, meanwhile, will aim to respond after their semifinal loss and ensure their tournament ends with a positive result.