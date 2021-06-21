Jamia Hamdard appoints Dr. M Afshar Alam as Vice Chancellor

Follow us on Image Source : PRO JAMIA HAMDARD Dr. M. Afshar Alam has appointed as new VC of Jamia Hamdard

The Jamia Hamdard University has appointed new Vice-Chancellor Dr. M. Afshar Alam, a distinguished computer science professor and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) alumnus. "The Chancellor of Jamia Hamdard on the recommendations of the search-cum-selection committee appointed Dr. M. Afshar Alam as the 9th Vice Chancellor of Jamia Hamdard w.e.f. 19th June," the varsity statement mentioned.

Prof Alam has been associated with the Department of Computer Science, AMU and also hold various important roles in committees constituted by the Government of India.

VC M. Afshar Alam said, "It is a great honour to take the vision of Late Hakeem Abdul Hameed, founder of Jamia Hamdard, to the next level. The present leadership of Hamdard National Foundation (India) is committed to make Jamia Hamdard a great centre of learning."

The vice-chancellor has set his priority to get A + grade in NAAC and to work on the New Education Policy. "Jamia Hamdard is working on multi entry and multi exit for various subjects in various courses. We are working hard on multi-disciplinary approach in the courses here," the VC said.

Meanwhile, the admission process for both under graduate (UG), post graduate (PG) courses in the varsity will be closed on July 25. Interested students can apply online through the website- jamiahamdard.edu, and through the admission portal- jamiahamdard.nopaperforms.com.

The varsity offers diploma, graduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes in pharmacy, unani medicine, nursing, science, rehabilitation sciences, paramedical sciences, computer science, management (business, hotel, pharmaceutical and health), medicine, interdisciplinary sciences, law, social sciences, media and mass communication.

Latest Education News