Jamia Hamdard UG/ PG admissions 2021: Application process deadline extended, check details

Jamia Hamdard UG/ PG admissions 2021: The Jamia Hamdard University has extended the application process deadline for both under graduate (UG), post graduate (PG) courses for the academic session 2021-22. As per the varsity, the application deadline has been extended till August 10 in view of Covid-19 and increasing demand and requests from the aspirants/ students.

The application process was earlier scheduled to be closed on July 31. "In view of the persistent demand from the student and aspirants community and to enable the candidates to maximize their chances of applying for the upcoming session 2021-22, the last date of filing of admission forms for all undergraduate and diploma programmes for the academic session 2021-22 has been extended till August 10," VC Afshar Alam said.

The candidates can pay their application fee till August 10, and apply through the website- jamiahamdard.nopaperforms.com.

The University offers Diploma, Graduate, Postgraduate and Doctoral programs in Pharmacy, Unani Medicine, Nursing, Science, Rehabilitation Sciences, Paramedical Sciences, Computer Science, Management (Business, Hotel, Pharmaceutical and Health), Medicine, Interdisciplinary Sciences, Law, Social Sciences, Media and Mass Communication etc.

The admissions to selected UG programmes is offered on the basis of National Level Tests like NEET/JEE/CLAT. However, considering the ongoing pandemic, the university may decide to take admissions on the basis of merit of marks of their respective qualifying examinations subject to guidelines of the respective regulatory bodies as and when released, it mentioned.

