Decision on reopening of schools only after Aug 15: Puducherry govt

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Minister A Namassivayam on Monday said the Puducherry government would decide on re-opening schools and colleges in the Union Territory.

Minister A Namassivayam on Monday said the Puducherry government would decide on re-opening schools and colleges in the Union Territory after consulting the Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy after August 15.

The Home and Education Minister, in a press statement, said he held a meeting with education officials to discuss Covid-19 and its third wave. He said the government has decided not to re-open the schools and colleges for now.

"A meeting with the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister will be held after August 15 to decide on re-opening of the schools and colleges," he said. All educational institutions remained shut for the last several months owing to the pandemic.

READ| CBSE Class 10 result 2021 to be announced this week: Board

ALSO READ| Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results 2021 to be declared tomorrow. Check time, other details

Latest Education News