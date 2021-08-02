CBSE Class 10 result 2021 to be announced this week: Board

Follow us on CBSE Class 10 result 2021 will be announced this week

CBSE Class 10 result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education will announce the result of class 10 exam this week. Controller of exam Sanyam Bhardwaj told IndiaTV, that the class 10 result will be announced this week, but not tomorrow. "The result compilation process of class 10 exam is ongoing, and will surely announce the result of class 10 exam by August 7," Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

The results, when announced, can be accessed on the board's official websites- cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in.

Both the class 10, 12 exams were cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 second wave. The class 10 result will be announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy set by the board. As per the format set by the board for result formulation, for Class 10, 30 per cent marks based on the average theory component of the best three performing subjects out of the main five subjects will be taken.

CBSE 10th result 2021: How to check

Visit the websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in Click on 'CBSE Class 10' result link Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number Class 10 results will appear on the screen Download, take a printout for further reference.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) earlier announced the class 12 exam result on Friday (July 30). A total of 12.96 lakh (12,96,318) students cleared the class 12 exam successfully, recording a pass percentage of 99.37 per cent. Girls have done better than boys by 0.54 per cent. The pass percentage of girls was 99.67 per cent, while for boys it was 99.13 per cent.

