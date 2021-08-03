CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 LIVE UPDATES: 10th result today at 12 PM; direct link, websites

Follow us on CBSE Class 10 result 2021 will be declared today at 12

CBSE 10th result 2021: The CBSE Class 10 result 2021 will be declared on Tuesday (August 3) . Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website of CBSE -- cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in. Along with the official websites, candidates can also check their result at other digital platforms like the DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in – and the app will also host the CBSE 10th results.

The CBSE class 10, 12 exams were cancelled this year in view of the Covid-19 crisis. The students will be evaluated on the basis of internal assessment. As per the format set by the board for result formulation, for Class 10, 30 per cent marks based on the average theory component of the best three performing subjects out of the main five subjects will be taken.

The class 10 result, once announced will be available at the website- cbse.gov.in. Scroll down and click on ‘Roll Number Finder 2021’. Select a server. Click on ‘Continue’ on the next page. Select ‘Class 10’. Enter your name, mother’s name, father’s name, and your date of birth. Click on ‘Search Data’ to find your CBSE 10th roll number.

