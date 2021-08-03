CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 LIVE UPDATES: 10th result today at 12 PM; direct link, websites

Tuesday, August 03, 2021
     
CBSE Class 10 result 2021 will be declared today at 12. Candidates can check their scores at cbseresults.nic.in.

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 03, 2021 11:18 IST
CBSE 10th result 2021: The CBSE Class 10 result 2021 will be declared on Tuesday (August 3) . Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website of CBSE -- cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in. Along with the official websites, candidates can also check their result at other digital platforms like the DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in – and the app will also host the CBSE 10th results. 

The CBSE class 10, 12 exams were cancelled this year in view of the Covid-19 crisis. The students will be evaluated on the basis of internal assessment. As per the format set by the board for result formulation, for Class 10, 30 per cent marks based on the average theory component of the best three performing subjects out of the main five subjects will be taken. 

The class 10 result, once announced will be available at the website- cbse.gov.in. Scroll down and click on ‘Roll Number Finder 2021’. Select a server. Click on ‘Continue’ on the next page. Select ‘Class 10’. Enter your name, mother’s name, father’s name, and your date of birth. Click on ‘Search Data’ to find your CBSE 10th roll number.

 

READ| CBSE Class 10 result 2021 to be announced this week: Board

ALSO READ| CBSE Private Class 10 students matter: Delhi High Court seeks board's stand in plea concerning assessment  

  • Aug 03, 2021 11:07 AM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    The Central Board of Secondary Education will announce the result of class 10 exam on Tuesday (August 3) at 12 pm. The students can check the class 10 result on the websites- cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in.   

