Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results 2021 to be declared tomorrow. Check time, other details

Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results 2021: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce Class 12 or HSC results 2021 on August 3. The results will be available for students at 4 pm on msbshse.co.in, hscresult.11thadmission.org.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and mahresult.nic.in.

Meanwhile, colleges can also access their collective results on mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website of MSBSHSE – mahahsscboard.in

Click on the link ‘MSBSHSE HSC Result 2021’

Enter your credentials and submit details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

As many as 14 lakh students had registered for the exam this year. However, the Class 12 exams were cancelled in view of an aggressive second wave of Covid-19. The results will be declared on the basis of an internal assessment scheme.

The board has followed a 40:30:30 formula to mark the students. While 40 per cent weightage has been given to the marks scored by candidates in Class 12 internals, 30 per cent weightage to class 11 final score and the remaning 30 per cent weightage to the average of the best of three theory papers of Class 10.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Direct Link

