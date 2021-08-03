Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 declared: Link activated, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 has been declared.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the result of the class 12 exam through a media briefing on August 3. The official link for candidates to check the exam has also been activated at 4 pm. Candidates can now check their Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 from the official websites-- msbshse.co.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, mahresult.nic.in.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 declared

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad took it to Twitter to congratulate the students of class 12.

46 students jointly top Maharashtra HSC Result 2021

The Maharashtra board saw a pass percentage of 99.63 per cent this year, which is the highest ever pass percentage by the Maharashtra Board. Konkan district has secured the highest pass percentage this year with a 99.63 percentage.

A total of 46 students have got 100 per cent marks and have jointly passed the exam. 12 students have been promoted and have passed the exam just on the edge by getting the minimum 35 per cent marks.

Maharashta HSC Board 2021: How to check

Visit the official website of MSBSHSE – mahahsscboard.in Click on the link ‘MSBSHSE HSC Result 2021’ Enter your credentials and submit details. Your result will be displayed on the screen Download the HSC result, take a printout for further reference.

