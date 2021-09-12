KV No. 1, Hindon conducts webinar on 'importance of fundamental education at early age'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Kendriya Vidyalaya Hindon organised a webinar to discuss granting fundamental education in early childhood.

Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1, Hindon Air force station organised a webinar on Friday (September 10) on the lines of New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to discuss the responsibilities of a teacher. The webinar broadly discussed how the foundation of a child is built in his early ages. Academicians, teachers talked about the responsibility of a teacher to provide basic education to a child in the early years.

The New Education Policy was introduced by the central government in the year 2020 to improve the condition of the education system in the country. The webinar was attended by teachers, parents, and academicians. Besides, many mediapersons also attended the webinar. Vice-Principal, Shiv Kumar, while addressing the webinar, threw light on the objective and behavioural perspective.

