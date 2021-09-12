NIOS organises 2-day workshop on NEP; MoS Education Subhas Sarkar joins as chief guest

Follow us on National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is an autonomous organization under the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India.

A two-day national workshop on 'National Education Policy 2020: Implementation, Strategy and Progress' was organised on September 11-12 September here under the joint aegis of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and Vidya Bharati Institute of Higher Education.

Minister of State for Education Dr. Subhas Sarkar was the chief guest at the inaugural session of the workshop. Special guest Prof. Anil Sahasrabuddhe President AICTE; Prof. Kailash Chandra Sharma, President, Vidya Bharati Institute of Higher Education; Dr. Manju Shree Sardeshpande, Vice President, Vidya Bharati; Prof. Saroj Sharma, Chairperson NIOS and Prof. Narendra Taneja, Vice-Chancellor, Ch. Charan Singh University, Meerut were present at the workshop.

Prof. Saroj Sharma said that the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) in its every effort will comply with the National Education Policy 2020. She hoped that there would be a meaningful discussion to comprehend the intricacies of NEP-2020 and to create actionable insights to ensure the careful implementation of the policy. She also said that Value-oriented education, ICT; teacher education has an important role in the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020.

Dr. Subhas Sarkar called the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 "very important". He also appreciated the innovations being made by NIOS in this direction.

"NIOS has helped lakhs of learners to complete their education in the three decades since its inception, with a special focus on educating the girl child and women, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, Divyangjan, Army personnel, weavers, artisans, and ITI students," the minister said.

In his address, AICTE President Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe delineated National Education Policy-2020 envisioned the change long ago, and introduced a relevant policy to ensure the educational growth of the country. Multidisciplinary Education and Academic Bank of Credits are some of the revolutionary changes that are going to benefit the students, he said.

Sahasrabudhe emphasized that studying in one’s native language is an essential requirement that NEP looks into. He also said ultiple entries have always been there with this policy of any time exit and re-entry will empower the students.

