CBSE, IIT Gandhinagar join hands to portray effective implementation of NEP 2020

CBSE and the IIT Gandhinagar have joined hands to launch the Eklavya Series.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar have joined hands to launch the Eklavya Series. The objective of this scheme is to showcase how to effectively implement National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in schools.

CBSE in an official circular released requested all school Principals to avail themselves of this opportunity to fulfil the requisite number of teacher professional development hours for their teachers by asking teachers to enrol for this course.

About Eklavya

Numerous hands-on activities, projects, models help in conceptual understanding of various topics

Thought-provoking questions, assignments that promote out-of-box creative thinking (Why Neeraj Chopra threw the javelin at 36 degrees)

Inspiring DIY(do it yourself) project videos using local material which relate the curriculum to life The content will be of varying levels and will cover topics in the Science and Mathematics Curriculum of classes 6-12.

