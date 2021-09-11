Saturday, September 11, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. CBSE, IIT Gandhinagar join hands to portray effective implementation of NEP 2020

CBSE, IIT Gandhinagar join hands to portray effective implementation of NEP 2020

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar have joined hands to launch the Eklavya Series.

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 11, 2021 15:44 IST
CBSE
Image Source : PTI

CBSE and the IIT Gandhinagar have joined hands to launch the Eklavya Series.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar have joined hands to launch the Eklavya Series. The objective of this scheme is to showcase how to effectively implement National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in schools.

CBSE in an official circular released requested all school Principals to avail themselves of this opportunity to fulfil the requisite number of teacher professional development hours for their teachers by asking teachers to enrol for this course.

About Eklavya

  • Numerous hands-on activities, projects, models help in conceptual understanding of various topics
  • Thought-provoking questions, assignments that promote out-of-box creative thinking (Why Neeraj Chopra threw the javelin at 36 degrees)
  • Inspiring DIY(do it yourself) project videos using local material which relate the curriculum to life The content will be of varying levels and will cover topics in the Science and Mathematics Curriculum of classes 6-12.

READ| Visva-Bharati tells HoD to keep rustication order in abeyance

ALSO READ| Amrita University to offer MTech in Defence Technology

Latest Education News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News