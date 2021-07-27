NIOS 10th, 12th October exams 2021 registration begins today, check details

Follow us on Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE Interested candidates can apply till August 16

NIOS 10th, 12th October exams 2021: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will conduct the secondary (class 10), senior secondary (class 12) exams during October- November. The application process will commence from July 27. "Registration for the next NIOS public Exam for Sec and Sr Sec courses to be conducted during October- November 2021 will be started from July 27 onwards. For details kindly visit nios.ac.in," NIOS notification mentioned.

Interested candidates can apply till August 16, without paying a late fee. Candidates can apply till August 26 with a late fee of Rs 1000, and till September 6 with a fee of Rs 1500 per learner.

NIOS registration 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website- nios.ac.in On the home page, choose state/ UT A new page will open on the screen Enter all the required details Enter the optional details, subjects and other requisite details Choose the subjects which you will be appearing for Upload a passport size photograph and signature Click on the payment link and enter the 12 digit enrollment number Download and take a printout for future reference.

Exam Fee Payment

To complete the exam fee payment process candidates can click on the payment link given above and enter the 12 digit enrollment number they have received after completing the registration process. Candidates will now be directed to the payment gateway where they need to choose the mode of payment and submit the examination fee.

NIOS class 10, 12 exam results were earlier announced on July 23. The candidates can check and download the score card through the website- result.nios.ac.in.

