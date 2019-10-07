JNU students, alumni slam curfew time, 'dressing rule' in new hostel manual

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Jawaharlal Nehru University

Alumni and students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday accused varsity's administration of 'killing JNU's culture', and 'taking away freedom and liberty from students' after the varsity uploaded a draft of its new hostel manual on its website, seeking suggestions from both students and teachers.

The draft that mentions fixing a curfew time of 11.30 p.m., "appropriate dressing rule" in dining halls and revision in the fee structure, drew flak from both current and former students of the university as they claimed that the authorities have been trying to take away 'liberty' of students which has been considered specialty of JNU.

Speaking to IANS, JNU alumni Yogendra Yadav, National President of Swaraj India and former aide of Anna Hazare said, "The post dinner meetings in the varsity began only after 10 p.m. and such rules that put restrictions on entry timings would amount to killing of JNU's culture which it is known for and would infantilise the JNUSU."

Another alumnus of the varsity, Ashutosh who was a former politician with Aam Aadmi Party said, "This is rubbish and absurd, JNU is known for its freedom, liberty and by checking rules of hostel timings and other amendments proposed in draft, the administration is going against the very premise of JNU as an institution."

The move has also created an uproar among students. The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) on Sunday had called an emergency meeting with hostel residents. It has decided to start a signature campaign against the changes in hostel manuals.