JEE Main 2021 May session exam postponed due to Covid: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Image Source : PTI JEE Main 2021 May session exam postponed, says Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

JEE Main 2021 May Session Exam Update: The Joint Entrance Examination, Main (JEE Main) 2021 May session examination has been postponed by the National Testing Agency (NTA), Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Tuesday. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA-- nta.ac.in for further updates.

"Looking at the present situation of COVID-19 and keeping students safety in mind, JEE (Main) - May 2021 session has been postponed . Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA for further updates," Pokhriyal tweeted.

The JEE Main 2021 May exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 24 to May 27.

Latest Education News