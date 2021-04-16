NTA JEE Main 2021: Chorus to postpone engineering entrance exam rises

Image Source : PTI JEE Main April session will be held from April 27 to 30

NTA JEE Main 2021: Students have been affected badly in the current Covid-19 scenario as their preparations are getting hampered with the sudden changes in the board, entrance examinations. Following the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)'s decision to postpone the class 12 exam, a section of students are now demanding to postpone the engineering entrance JEE Main, while others wished to appear in the exam as the delay can hamper their ongoing preparations.

The April session is scheduled to be conducted from April 27 to 30. Speaking to IndiaTV, an NTA official said that there is no update yet on the engineering entrance, and it will be held as scheduled from April 27.

Meanwhile, the chorus to postpone the JEE Main exam is rising, and the demands have flooded the social media - Twitter, Facebook.

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Delhi student Akansha Goel said that the situation is too unsafe to appear for the exam. "My last two attempts did not go well, so I prepared hard for the April, May attempts. But, as well as career, health is also my priority, so I requested NTA to postpone the exam." Akansha's father Ravinder Goel said, "I will not let my daughter to appear in the exam in this situation. She has enough time to make her career."

Another KV student Apoorva Chandan said that the decision to whether conduct or postpone the exams should be announced at the earliest as it is hard to prepare for the exam with uncertainty. "I have prepared well for the board exams, but as it has been postponed, have to prepare again. As just a week left for the exam, the NTA should inform students whether the exams are being conducted or postponed," Apoorva said. The NTA's decision will be a big relief for the students as we can concentrate on our preparations, she added.

Meanwhile, Aaryan Prothi of The Indian School wants the exam to held as according to him, the Covid-19 protocols are well maintained at the exam centre. Aaryan said, "As it is they have been delayed a lot and since all centres follow covid rules very well they should be safe."

However, according to a doctor, the way Covid-19 cases are increasing, the government should not take the risk of conducting the exam. Doctor Ravi Mehta said, "With around 20 per cent of the positivity rate, there is a high chance of exam centre to be turned to a Covid-19 spot. The government should consider postponing the exam, as Covid-19 is spreading fast."

