Disappointed to lose Sam Curran for IPL 2026: RR coach and director Kumar Sangakkara

New Delhi:

Rajasthan Royals' head coach and team director Kumar Sangakkara has highlighted that Sam Curran's absence from the Indian Premier League 2026 is a loss for them, as he pointed out the quality that he brings to the team.

Curran suffered an injury and was ruled out of the Indian cash-rich league as RR have officially named Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka as his replacement. Sangakkara spoke on Curran's absence but felt content with Shanaka coming in.

"We are disappointed to lose a player of Sam's calibre so close to the start of the season," RR head coach and team director Kumar Sangakkara said in a statement.

"Sam brings immense value with both bat and ball. However, we are pleased to have found an ideal replacement in Dasun Shanaka, a finisher with the bat and a quality all-rounder who helps maintain the balance of our side," he added.

Shanaka ditches PSL for IPL

Shanaka is among the players who have ditched the Pakistan Super League 2026 for the IPL. The Sri Lankan all-rounder left Lahore Qalandars and will be part of RR now. He is the second player to withdraw from the PSL after Blessing Muzarabani, who pulled out of his contract with Islamabad United to join Kolkata Knight Riders.

Shanaka had remained unsold at the IPL mini-auction last December. He was signed by Qalandars for PKR 75 lakh, but has ditched the Pakistan-based league.

RR to kick off IPL season against CSK

Rajasthan Royals will begin their IPL campaign against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings, with the two sides set to clash at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on March 30.

Both teams had underwhelming campaigns in IPL 2025, but with refreshed squads this season, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be eager to turn things around. As IPL 2026 gets underway on March 28, both sides will be aiming for improved performances and a place in the knockout stage. The IPL will start two days before, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru facing Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28.

Rajasthan Royals will begin their IPL 2026 with a home game in Guwahati against Chennai Super Kings on March 30.