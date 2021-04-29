JEE Advanced 2021 likely to be postponed: Official

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL JEE Advanced 2021 is scheduled to be held on July 3

JEE Advanced 2021: Following the communications received from students, educationists afront to postpone the dates of JEE Advanced considering the grim Covid-19 situation. The JEE Advanced committe is believed to have discussed the possibility of postponing IIT-entrance exams.

JEE Advanced committee officials to IndiaTV that a three-member committee during a meeting on April 27 discussed the prevailing pandemic situation in the country and conducting JEE Advanced on July 3. The panel is of the view that situation is not conducive to conduct exam.

Members noted that JEE Main, April exam has already been postponed, and the May exam too be deferred, candidates will hardly get time for JEE Advanced preparations if the Main exams are held in June.

"The decision regarding the postponement of exams will be discussed again, and a communication will be sent to the education ministry. The education minister will take the final call, and will communicate it to the candidates," an official from JEE Advanced office privy to the development told India TV.

READ MORE: SC adjourns plea seeking extra opportunity for candidates who exhausted JEE Advanced last attempt

The three-member commitee comprises Debashish Chakraborty, chairman of JEE Advanced, KL Panigrahi, vice-chairman of JEE Advanced, and one more official.

Meanwhile, National Institute of Technology, Raipur, Director AM Rawani advocated for postponing the exam for now, adding that students are going through a tough time.

"In my opinion, postponment of JEE Advanced is very essential. Also, I would like to add that we, being coordinating institute for NIMCET (enterance exam for MCA admissions in all NIT), declared postponement of exam till further notice," the director said.

"CBSE, JEE Advanced, Main, NEET, no exam should be conducted during the pandemic. Life comes first, if there is no life, who will be the next engineer or doctor," Rachael Goswami, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Delhi, said.

Jadavpur University professor Partha Pratim Biswas said that the second Covid-19 wave is spreading rapidly and is becoming potential threat for the younger generation.

"Moreover, there is doubt that the students in 22-25 age group will be vaccinated by the end of June. The inadequate capacity of transportation infrastructure to reach the examination centre will be another life threat during peak infection period. In this context, it is advisable to postpone the examination till the covid wave is found under control," the professor said.

Amity University Gurugram VC PB Sharma suggested to conduct JEE Advanced online.

"JEE Advance is a filteration process testing reasoning, conceptual clarity and analytical bias. All this can be done online," Sharma said.

Earlier, the National Testing Agency had postponed the JEE Main April exam dates. The JEE Main April exam was scheduled for April 27, 28, and 30, while May exam from 24th to 28th of the month.

Latest Education News