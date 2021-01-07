Education Minister Pokhriyal to announce JEE Advanced 2021 exam dates, IIT eligibility criteria | LIVE

Image Source : PTI Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 examination dates and the eligibility criteria for admission into Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at 6 pm today. Earlier, he made the announcement through his Twitter handle, "My dear students, I will announce the eligibility criteria for admission in IITs and the date of JEE Advanced on 7th Jan at 6 PM."

My dear students,

I will announce the eligibility criteria for admission in #IITs & the date of #JEE Advanced on 7th Jan at 6 PM.

Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/PHvDj2xzd5 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) January 4, 2021

Here are the latest updates about Pokhriyal's announcement:

The union minister will conduct a live session on his official Twitter handle today.

In another tweet on Wednesday, the education minister wrote, "Dear Students, I will announce the eligibility criteria for admission in IITs and the date of JEE Advanced tomorrow at 6 pm." Dear Students,



I will announce the eligibility criteria for admission in #IITs & the date of #JEE Advanced tomorrow at 6 PM. pic.twitter.com/cJnDVn0QHV — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) January 6, 2021

The JEE Advanced 2021 would be attempted by those who had qualified the JEE Mains last year but could not appear for the next exams due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a one-time exception, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has allowed the latter BTech candidates to directly appear for JEE Advanced 2021.

Ahead Pokhriyal's announcement, candidates have been requesting to scrap 75 percent criteria for JEE Mains, grant multiple attempts for JEE Advanced 2021

ALSO READ | Education Minister Pokhriyal to announce JEE Advanced 2021 date, IIT admission process on January 7

Latest Education News