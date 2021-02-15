Image Source : PTI Supreme Court adjourns plea seeking extra opportunity for candidates who exhausted JEE Advanced last attempt

A plea seeking an extra opportunity for candidates who had exhausted their last attempt in JEE Advanced 2020 was adjourned by the Supreme Court on Monday. The plea was filed for the students who had faced hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic. Advocate Mathews J. Nedumpara in the court today said an extra opportunity was required as only two opportunities were given for JEE and because the coronavirus pandemic had also affected the studies of the candidates.

The matter was heard by a bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar, who proceeded to direct the Counsel for the Petitioner to wait for the reserved judgement in the matter.

The Court, however, was not inclined to hear the matter and informed Nedumpara that the principle being applied in the UPSC matter would also be applied here.

Accordingly, the Court directed Nedumpara to wait for the judgment in the UPSC matter.

Earlier on February 9, the court had reserved the judgement on the petition seeking an additional chance for those candidates who had exhausted their last attempt in the Civil Service Examination held in October 2020.

The court had heard the submissions of Senior Advocates Shyam Divan, Pallav Shishodia, ASG SV Raju and others in the case.

