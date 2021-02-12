Image Source : INDIA TV JEE main admit card 2021 for February session RELEASED. Know how to download

JEE Main Admit Card 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 admit card on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. All candidates who have successfully registered and paid application fee for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 February examination, are advised to visit the official website of the examination to check and download their admit card.

NTA has now released the JEE Main admit card 2021 for the first cycle exam.

The first cycle exams of JEE Main will be conducted during the 23, 24, 25, and 26 February. However, students are advised to keep a eye on the site for the latest updates.

The direct link to download the JEE Main February 2021 admit card is also provided below for the reference of the candidates.

Click here to download JEE Main 2021 Admit Card

The second session will be held from March 15 to 18, 2021, followed by the third session, which is scheduled to be held from April 27 to 30, 2021. The fourth session will be held from May 24 to 28, 2021.

How to download JEE Main 2021 Admit Card?

1) Open the official website of JEE Main - jeemain.nta.nic.in

2) Click on the JEE Main 2021 Admit Card notification available on the homepage

3) Enter your JEE Main Application No., Password, Security Pin as shown on the page, and click on 'Sign In'

4) Click on view/download admit card

5) Download and take a print out of your JEE Main February 2021 admit card for further reference

