Congress secures majority in Vasundhara Raje's stronghold in Jhalawar Nagar Parishad

Jhalawar:

In a major setback for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress has secured a clear majority in the Jhalawar Municipal Council in Rajasthan, winning 29 of the 45 wards. The result is significant as Jhalawar is considered a stronghold of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, who had represented the Jhalawar Lok Sabha constituency and held considerable political influence in the region.

Jhalawar Municipal Council Election Results 2026

Congress won 29 wards, the BJP managed to win 13 wards, while two Independents and one Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate also emerged victorious.

Congress: 29

BJP: 13

IND: 2

AAP: 1

With 29 wards, the Congress has crossed the majority mark in the 45-member council, giving the party control of the civic body. The result comes amid the counting of votes for Rajasthan's urban local body elections, with results being declared across municipal corporations, councils and municipalities in the state.

Rajasthan urban local body elections 2026

Meanwhile, the counting of votes for councillor posts in 309 urban local bodies across Rajasthan began on Monday amid tight security. The counting process began at designated centres across the state. Security personnel have been deployed in and around the counting centres and entry is being allowed only to authorised persons, they said.

The elections, being seen as a major test for the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress ahead of the 2028 Assembly polls, were held in two phases on September 9 and 11.

A total of 10,245 councillors are to be elected in 309 urban local bodies, comprising 10 municipal corporations, 51 municipal councils and 248 municipalities.

More than 1.44 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections.

Polling for 162 urban local bodies was held in the first phase on September 9 with 76.42 per cent voter turnout. The remaining 147 urban local bodies went to polls on September 11 and 70.68 per cent voter turnout was recorded.

The civic elections witnessed an intense campaign by the BJP and the Congress, while Independents and candidates of other parties were also in the fray in several urban bodies.

The elections are politically significant as the results will determine the control of civic bodies across the state and provide an indication of the urban electoral mood nearly three years after the 2023 Assembly elections.

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