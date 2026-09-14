Terrorist hideouts destroyed in Operation Sindoor being rebuilt in PoK, fresh visuals emerge

Islamabad:

After Operation Sindoor, the destroyed terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and POK have been reportedly rebuilt. Exclusive videos obtained by India TV clearly showed the reconstruction of terrorist hideouts in Bahawalpur, Sawai Nala and Muzaffarabad. India TV had earlier shown pictures and videos of these terrorist bases. Now, these new exclusive video clearly show the construction done with new walls and new bricks at these locations.

First video is from Lashkar-e-Taiba's Sawai Nala camp

The first video is from Lashkar-e-Taiba's Sawai Nala camp. It is said to be a hideout used by terrorists to stay. The camp was completely destroyed during Operation Sindoor, but has now been rebuilt.

The second picture is of Saida Bilal Camp, the centre of Jaish-e-Mohammad, located in PoK's Muzaffarabad. The position was also targeted during Operation Sindoor and was heavily damaged. There are now evidences of construction with new walls and new bricks.

These militant hideouts were completely destroyed by India

The Defense Ministry report also mentioned these terrorist hideouts. According to reports, these militant hideouts were completely destroyed by the Indian Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor. The resurfacing of these bases is an indication that the attempt to re-erect the terrorist structure in Pakistan continues.

Last month, former Army chief General M M Naravane had said that Operation Sindoor marked a "very significant shift" in India's approach towards Pakistan as the strikes targeted not only terrorist hideouts near the border but also their supporters deep inside the neighbouring country.’

Here's what General MM Naravane said on Operation Sindoor

He also stated that the Operation Sindoor, carried out following the Pahalgam terror attack a year ago, demonstrated that those providing support to terrorists could not escape Indian action regardless of where they were located.

India's military response had earlier largely been focused on terrorist hideouts located close to the border, he said and referred to earlier terror attacks, including in Uri and Pulwama. "Previously, whenever such attacks occurred -- like after Uri, and Balakot strikes after Pulwama -- we were mostly targeting terrorist hideouts close to the border," he said.

Talking about reports that Pakistan had become more active in the Sir Creek sector and was carrying out "Operation Ababil", general Naravane (retd) further added that such activities happen, adding that he did not have complete information about the reported operation.

Talking about India-China relations, general Naravane (retd) said the recent talks between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi should be viewed in the context of the long-standing boundary dispute between the two countries. He also added that the meeting was the 25th round of Special Representative-level talks and was not taking place for the first time. He stated the key point to keep in mind is that there is a boundary dispute between India and China.

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