DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2021 declared, how to check

DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2021: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) declared the Save a Year or Kerala Plus Two Say result 2021 on its official website. A total of 87.94 per cent of students cleared the class 12 exam successfully, the pass percentage in the science stream was 90.52 per cent, while humanities and the commerce streams recorded 89.33 per cent and 89.13 per cent, respectively.

Candidates who appeared for the DHSE +2 SAY 2021 examination can visit the official website of Kerala Examination Results — keralaresults.nic.in — to check and download the Kerala plus two say exam result 2021.

DHSE Kerala SAY +2 result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website – keralaresults.nic.in Click on the- 'Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2021' link Enter log-in credentials- Roll Number Kerala Plus Two SAY Result will appear on screen Download Kerala Plus Two SAY Result, take a print out for further reference.

Over 3 lakh students had appeared for the Kerala higher secondary examination 2021.

