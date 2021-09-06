CBSE Class 12 pvt, 'patrachar' students can seek provisional admission: SC

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Supreme Court said private, "patrachar" and second compartment students of CBSE Class 12 board exams can apply for admission to higher studies on a provisional basis.

The Supreme Court on Monday said private, "patrachar" and second compartment students of CBSE Class 12 board exams can apply for admission to higher studies on a provisional basis but would have to produce their results, after these are declared, to the institution concerned.

Lawyers, appearing for the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), submitted before a bench headed by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar that these students can apply for admissions on a provisional basis subject to producing results, which would be declared by the CBSE.

The petitioner's counsel argued that though results for regular students have been declared results of nearly one lakh private, "patrachar" and second compartment students have not been declared so far.

Counsel appearing for the CBSE informed the bench, also comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy and C.T. Ravikumar that results of the private, "patrachar", and second compartment students would be declared by September 30.

The bench noted that these students can apply for relevant courses on a provisional basis and on giving an undertaking that results will be submitted to the college/ institution concerned within one week post the declaration.

The UGC counsel submitted that even if the results are not available, the petitioner and similarly-placed students can apply for admission on a provisional basis.

The top court was hearing a plea citing delay in the announcement of results of these categories of students, which may lead to denial of admission to them for higher studies.

In July, the top court had refused to entertain a plea seeking reconsideration of its June 22 order, where it declined to interfere with the CBSE assessment scheme for conducting the offline exams for such students amid the pandemic.

