NEP for pre-primary schools from next academic year: Goa CM

Goa government will implement the New Education Policy 2020 from the next academic year from the pre-primary level.

The Goa government will implement the New Education Policy 2020 from the next academic year from the pre-primary level, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday. He also said that the implementation of the new policy would be done after taking all stakeholders into confidence.

"NEP will be implemented from next academic year at the pre-primary level," Sawant told reporters. "The Education Department will implement the New Education Policy from next year, after taking all stakeholders into confidence, right from pre-primary," he said.

The Goa government, last year, had appointed two sub-committees headed to give recommendations for primary and higher secondary education. Sawant, who also holds the Education portfolio, said that the committee had submitted their reports to the department, which was studying the recommendations.

