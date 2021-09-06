NEET UG 2021 admit card released: Direct link, how to check here

Follow us on Image Source : NEET OFFICIAL WEBSITE/SCREENGRAB NEET UG admit card 2021 is now out on the official website of NEET.

NEET UG admit card 2021: The admit card of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 undergraduate (UG) courses has been released today (September 6). Candidates who have applied to appear for the exam can download the admit card on the official websites - ntaneet.nic.in or nta.ac.in. The NEET-UG exam 2021 has been scheduled to be held on September 12.

Candidates can directly click here to download the NEET UG admit card -- Link 1, Link 2.

NEET 2021 admit card: How to download

Visit the official websites- ntaneet.nic.in, nta.ac.in Click on the download 'Hall Ticket' link. Enter application number/ date of birth. NEET hall ticket will appear on the screen. Download admit card, take a printout for further reference.

NEET 2021 admit card: SC rejects postponement

The Supreme Court on Monday refused a plea seeking to reschedule National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 NEET-UG by a group of students taking the CBSE Class 12 Private, Patracahr and Compartment exams sought to quash a public notice dated July 13 scheduling NEET on September 12 as being “manifestly arbitrary” and “in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution of India”. The apex court has advised the students to make a representation before the National Testing Agency (NTA).

