NEET-UG 2021 admit card: Release date and time

NEET-UG 2021 admit card: The admit card of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 will be released this week. According to NTA, NEET hall ticket will be released on Thursday (September 9), three days ahead of the medical entrance on September 12. Once released, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official websites - ntaneet.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking to reschedule NEET. The plea filed by a group of students taking the CBSE Class 12 Private, Patracahr and Compartment exams seeks to quash a public notice dated July 13 scheduling NEET on September 12 as being “manifestly arbitrary” and “in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution of India”.

NEET 2021 admit card: How to download

Visit the official websites- ntaneet.nic.in, nta.ac.in Click on the download 'Hall Ticket' link Enter application number/ date of birth NEET hall ticket will appear on the screen Download admit card, take a printout for further reference.

NTA DG Vineet Joshi earlier told IndiaTV as there is no direct clash of NEET with CBSE board exams, it will be held as scheduled on September 12." Regarding, increase of attempts in NEET, the NTA official said, "The decision regarding multiple attempts in NEET will be taken by health ministry. As of now, there is no plan to increase the attempts of the medical entrance."

A total of 16.1 lakh candidates will take the medical entrance exam on September 12. NEET paper pattern was earlier changed in July, as per the new paper pattern, the students will have to attempt 180 questions out of 200 multiple-choice type (MCQ) questions from sections of Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology.

