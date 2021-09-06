Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia announces Rs 2000 each to over 3.5 lakh govt school students

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and state Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday announced seed money of Rs 2,000 to 3,50,000 students at over 1,000 government schools.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and state Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday announced seed money of Rs 2,000 to 3,50,000 students at over 1,000 government schools in the national capital under the Seed Money Project, a Delhi government's initiative to build up students' business skills.

Sisodia while addressing a press conference, said that the Delhi government launched the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum two years ago that aims for children to leave school as job providers rather than job seekers.

"This curriculum has made a huge difference in the last two years. A child started making masks, another started teaching yoga. A 12th pass girl Kajal has created her own accounting company and is giving jobs to 20 people, she has a turnover of Rs 15 lakhs. An important component of this curriculum is the Seed Money Project," he stated.

The minister informed that the seed money project was started as a pilot project on a school in Khichdipur and thousands of rupees were given to the children so that they could start their own business.

"41 children of the same school started seed money investment by forming nine groups. All of them are running in profit. This is important because, in our country, the solution to unemployment is found politically," he added.

Children of Khichdipur school were given Rs 1,000 each as seed money under the pilot project. Sisodia has now increased the amount to Rs 2,000 and the seed money project will be implemented in all government schools across Delhi from Tuesday.

