Tuesday, September 07, 2021
     
  Shikshak Parv 2021: 'Education should not only be inclusive, but equitable,' says PM Modi

Shikshak Parv 2021: 'Education should not only be inclusive, but equitable,' says PM Modi

PM Modi launched multiple key initiatives in the education sector.The theme of 'Shikshak Parv-2021' is 'Quality and Sustainable Schools: Learnings from Schools in India', it noted

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 07, 2021 11:53 IST

Shikshak Parv 2021 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi  has addressed the students and teachers on the inaugural conclave of 'Shikshak Parv' on September 7 via video-conferencing. The prime minister also launched multiple key initiatives in the education sector.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said he will launch Indian Sign Language Dictionary (audio and text embedded sign language video for the hearing impaired, in conformity with Universal Design of Learning), Talking Books (audiobooks for the visually impaired), School Quality Assurance and Assessment Framework of CBSE, NISHTHA teachers' training programme for NIPUN Bharat and Vidyanjali portal (for facilitating education volunteers/ donors/ CSR contributors for school development).

 The theme of 'Shikshak Parv-2021' is 'Quality and Sustainable Schools: Learnings from Schools in India', it noted. Its celebration will encourage innovative practices to ensure not only continuity of education at all levels but to improve quality, inclusive practices, and sustainability in schools across the country as well, the PMO said. 

- With PTI and ANI inputs 

Shikshak Parv 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Here's what PM Modi said to students and teachers

  • Sep 07, 2021 11:45 AM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    PM Modi urges olympians to visit at least 75 schools

    PM Narendra Modi has urged players at Olympics, Paralympics to inspire youngsters. "I urged them to visit at least 75 schools each during 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'," Modi said 

  • Sep 07, 2021 11:12 AM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    'Teacher and children do not have professional, but family relationship'

    PM Narendra Modi said, "Our teachers do not consider their work as a mere profession, teaching for them is a human feeling, a sacred moral duty.

    That is why, we do not have a professional relationship between the teacher and the children, but a family relationship.

    And this relationship, this relationship is for the whole life." 

  • Sep 07, 2021 11:09 AM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Modi on 'Nishtha' training programmes

    Talking about 'Nishtha' training programmes, PM Narendra Modi said, "In this rapidly changing era, our teachers also have to learn about new systems and techniques rapidly. Through 'Nishtha' training programs, the country is preparing its teachers for these changes." 

  • Sep 07, 2021 11:07 AM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Modi on digital education

    PM Narendra Modi said that the country is moving forward through digital education. Modi said, "The country is making technology like Talking Books and Audio Books a part of education. Education should not only be inclusive but should also be equitable." 

  • Sep 07, 2021 11:04 AM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Modi on National Digital Educational Architecture

    National Digital Educational Architecture (N-DEAR) will play a a big role in making it modern by eliminating inequality in education. Modi said, "As the UPI interface has revolutionised the banking sector, N-DEAR will act as a super connect between all academic activities." 

  • Sep 07, 2021 11:02 AM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    PM Modi praises public participation in various sectors

    PM Narendra Modi said, "When the society does something together, then the desired results must be met. And you have seen that in the last few years, public participation is again becoming the national character of India." 

    "In the last 6-7 years, due to the power of public participation, such works have been done in India, which no one could have imagined," Modi said. 

  • Sep 07, 2021 11:00 AM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Private sector to come forward for quality education

    PM Narendra Modi has asked private sector to come forward and contribute in increasing the quality of education in government schools.

  • Sep 07, 2021 10:58 AM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Vidyanjali 2.0

    PM Narendra Modi said that Vidyanjali 2.0' will be a platform for the country's resolve of 'Sabka Prayas' with 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'.  

  • Sep 07, 2021 10:56 AM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    PM Modi on NEP 2020

    PM Narendra Modi said, "From the formulation of NEP to implementation, there has been contribution of academicians, experts, teachers, at every level. You all deserve praise for this. Now we have to take this participation to a new level, we also have to involve the society in it." 

  • Sep 07, 2021 10:51 AM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    School Quality Assessment & Assurance, other initiatives to shape the future of education sector

    PM Narendra Modi, "The initiatives launched today will shape the future of the sector. One of the initiatives, School Quality Assessment & Assurance will not only make education competitive but will also make students future-ready."  

  • Sep 07, 2021 10:46 AM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    PM Modi congratulates teachers who receive National Awards

    PM Narendra Modi congratulated the teachers who received National Awards. "You have worked under difficult circumstances. Your efforts are commendable: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the  inaugural conclave of Shiksak Parv," Modi said 

  • Sep 07, 2021 10:37 AM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    PM Modi addresses students and teachers

  • Sep 07, 2021 10:30 AM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Know the theme of Shikshak Parv

    The theme of 'Shikshak Parv-2021' is 'Quality and Sustainable Schools: Learnings from Schools in India', it noted.

  • Sep 07, 2021 10:21 AM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    PM Modi to address Shikshak Parv shortly

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural conclave of 'Shikshak Parv' on September 7 via video-conferencing and will also launch multiple key initiatives in the education sector.

