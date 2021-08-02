Delhi University UG admission 2021 registration process to commence today, check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The last date to apply for UG admissions is August 31

DU UG Admission 2021: The application process for the Delhi University (DU) undergraduate (UG) courses will commence from Monday (August 2). As per the varsity, the admission portal will go live by 3 pm. Candidates who are willing to register for DU UG Admission 2021 can apply online through the official website -- du.ac.in. The last date to apply for UG admissions is August 31.

This year, the cut-offs are expected to be higher than last year as more than 70,000 students scored above 95 per cent in CBSE Class 12 Boards. The registration process for postgraduate courses, MPhil and PhD courses had commenced on July 26.

"While CBSE, ISC boards have declared results, there are many state boards that are yet to announce results. We will provide the students the option of updating their marks at a later stage and a special window will be opened for it," a DU official said.

READ MORE | NTA DUET 2021 exam dates announced, check details

NTA will conduct Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET-2021) for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), M.Phil/ Ph.D courses on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1.

DU UG Admission 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website- du.ac.in Click on the admission process link for UG program In the new window, click on registration/ login details Fill the application form, and then pay the 'application fee' Once done, click on submit Download, take a printout for further reference.

Meanwhile, the application process for M.Phil./Ph.D/ postgraduate programmes will be concluded on August 21, candidates can apply at the official website- du.ac.in.

- With PTI inputs

ALSO READ | Plumber's son scores 97.6% in CBSE Class 12, targets IIT to fulfill his dreams

Latest Education News