DU UG Admission 2021 registration process begins tomorrow. Check details

DU UG Admission 2021: The Delhi University (DU) will commence the registration process for its various undergraduate courses from tomorrow (August 2). According to university officials, the admission portal is likely to go live by 3 pm on Monday. Candidates who are willing to register for DU UG Admission 2021 can apply online through the official website-- du.ac.in. The last date to apply for UG admissions is August 31.

This year, the cut-offs are expected to be higher than last year as more than 70,000 students scored above 95 per cent in CBSE Class 12 Boards. The registration process for postgraduate courses, MPhil and PhD courses had commenced on July 26.

"While CBSE, ISC boards have declared results, there are many state boards that are yet to announce results. We will provide the students the option of updating their marks at a later stage and a special window will be opened for it," a DU official said.

Even this year, students will not have to choose their course or college while filling the form, like last year. Once a student fills the form, they will be eligible for admission to every college and course, provided they meet the eligibility criteria, officials said.

For colleges like St Stephen's and Jesus and Mary, they will have to fill separate forms for the respective colleges but only after they have filled the common form for the university.

Every year, DU receives the maximum applications from students of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Last year, over 2.85 lakh applicants were from CBSE, followed by over 12,000 applicants from Board of School Education, Haryana and Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (ISC).

Most of the courses will have merit-based admissions while some courses have entrance-based process. The entrance test will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) between September 26 and October 1.

